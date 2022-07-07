Recent traffic stops turn up large amounts of drugs in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three recent traffic stops on I-41 turned up large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 28, at about 1:15 a.m., a deputy pulled over a driver for going 98 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-41 near County Highway B. The deputy “observed packaging that contained cocaine in plain view inside the vehicle.”

The driver ran off and resisted arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was arrested after a short chase and Taser deployment.

Investigators say they confiscated 59 grams of cocaine. The Milwaukee man was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail. His name was not released.

On June 29, at about 8:49 p.m., a sergeant pulled a driver over for an equipment violence on I-41 near Lincoln Rd. The Sheriff’s Office says a K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs.

The vehicle was searched and turned up pills that tested positive for the powerful opioid fentanyl, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“A total of 1,032 counterfeit pills, laced with fentanyl and carrying a street value of approximately $40 each, were seized,” reads a statement from Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

Officers located 27 grams of marijuana in the truck under a spare tire.

“The DEA has released information that approximately 40% of the counterfeit pills they are now testing contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. Users of these counterfeit pills, who believe they are consuming the medication Oxycodone, are overdosing on the unexpected dose of fentanyl in their system,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Two Appleton men and a Racine man were arrested on drug charges and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

No names were released.

On June 30, at about 5:45 p.m., a deputy stopped a driver for equipment and registration violations on I-41 near Lost Arrow Rd. A K9 alerted to the presence of drugs. Deputies say they found a bag with 37 grams of marijuana inside the trunk.

The suspect, a Milwaukee man, was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail. They say a search of the man’s clothing turned up a hidden pocket in the man’s pants. They found baggies of cocaine weighing about 27 grams.

“Our deputies, K-9s, and K-9 handlers remain very busy detecting and seizing illegal drugs travelling through and to our community. These three traffic stops alone prevented significant quantities of marijuana, cocaine, and counterfeit fentanyl laced pills from being distributed in our area, and were likely being transported here for distribution just prior to the holiday weekend. It’s highly likely that the seizure of the counterfeit pills saved lives, as the distribution of over 1,000 fentanyl laced pills would have undoubtedly resulted in numerous overdoses. Drug and addiction services are available from providers throughout Fond du Lac County and the Fox Valley, and we strongly encourage those struggling with addiction to seek out a service provider you are comfortable contacting for help. In Fond du Lac County, residents seeking help can call the Crisis Intervention Line at 920-929-3535 to speak to a service provider 24/7,” says Sheriff Waldschmidt.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.