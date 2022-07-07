Police identify suspect in July 4 Sheboygan shooting

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified a man suspected in a shooting in Sheboygan.

The department says the suspect is 22-year-old Lemarr T. Washington Jr of Sheboygan. He’s believed to be armed, and the public should not approach him.

The shooting happened July 4 at about 11:40 p.m. Police were called to the scene in the 1000 block of Michigan Ave. They found a 40-year-old Sheboygan man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was taken to a Milwaukee area hospital for treatment.

Police say the incident started as a dispute between two groups of people. It escalated and officers believe Washington pulled a gun and shot the victim.

If you have information, call Sheboygan Police at (920) 459-3333. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at cufthem.com or 877-CUF-THEM (877-283-8436).

Police believe this is an “isolated incident” between two groups and there is no risk to the community.

