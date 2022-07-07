Packers’ Aaron Jones hosts youth camp in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers Aaron Jones known for making plays on the field in the fall, but this summer he’s spending much of his time giving back on the field.

Thursday Jones returned to Green Bay during the so-called “summer break” to host his second annual youth camp at Notre Dame Academy.

“It’s a blessing to be out here with these kids. They’re the ones who support me, buying my jersey and things like that. Just to be out here and see the energy that they have, the excitement that they have to see me, just puts a smile on my face and warms my heart. It’s just a way for me to say thank you to them because the support me and they’re the reason I am what I am,” said Aaron Jones.

Jones also hosted charity events between Northeast Wisconsin and his hometown of El Paso, Texas as he hits the reset button before training camp.

“I love football, and I love being with the children and giving them the game back. This is the rest for me. Get away from the game but still be with the game at the same time,” said Jones.

