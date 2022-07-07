MUGGIER WITH SCATTERED PM STORMS THURSDAY

There’s a chance that we may see some patchy dense fog late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Outside of that, skies turn partly cloudy by sunrise. Drivers should be ready to use those low-beam headlights through any areas of fog tomorrow. Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s NORTH with upper 50s and lower 60s elsewhere.

The mix of sun and clouds continues through midday along with dry weather. But, scattered storms will begin to develop across northern areas for the afternoon. Those showers and storms will drop southward into the evening. While a strong storm cannot be totally ruled out, the severe weather outlook remains LOW. Highs will get into the upper 70s and lower 80s, and it will feel rather muggy.

But, a stronger northeast wind will develop on Friday leading to a dip in humidity for the weekend. Highs Friday should be in the upper 70s as clouds diminish. The weekend will be pleasant with upper 70s to lower 80s for highs and the low humidity continuing. The mugginess begins to return late Sunday, and the next widespread rain chance should arrive that night.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear early, more clouds by sunrise. Patchy fog late. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and more humid. Scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Breezy and turning less humid late. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warm, but comfortable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Humidity rises. Rain at NIGHT. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with a lingering rain shower. Breezy, but slightly cooler and less humid. HIGH: 78

