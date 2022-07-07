Moreau returns to lead Hilbert football program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The leader of the pack is back in Hilbert. Over the past four decades Mike Moreau has done it all in Hilbert. From head coach of the football team, athletic director, and even substitute teaching.

“All their parents, their dad’s played for me. I had a young man in fourth grade the last week of school said that his grandfather played for me and he was correct,” said Mike Moreau.

Moreau certainly built the Hilbert football program. Winning three state titles with three more runner-up finishes before retiring in 2006. Now after 15 years he’ll be back on the sidelines for the Wolves as the head coach once again.

“Coach (Mike) Breckheimer wanted to get out, he wants to see his son Reed play at Carroll College. He put 15 years in, did a great job at Hilbert. He did a wonderful job. The younger coaches weren’t ready to be a head coach. So, I sat down with the administration and told them we’d just do one year at a time, and I hope I can help the younger coaches,” said Moreau.

The standard set by Moreau and his predecessor Mike Breckheimer remain the same in Hilbert. A key to their success since the 1970s when Moreau took over as head coach the first time.

“The kids believe we’re going to win. I believe we’re going to win and I think they understand our standard is the same standard it was 40 years ago. It’s all about commitment and accountability,” said Moreau.

Another thing that remains the same is the approach to coaching. In all Moreau won 215 games with the Wolves. Winning the next one will be a product of the coaches evolving to what the game is today, and that starts by listening to the current crop of talent.

“Take advantage of the skill kids you have and the athletes you have. In a small school you can’t just have a system, and I think you have to evolve as it goes. The modern football is good. I listened to them and what they want and I think that was important,” said Moreau.

The next opportunity for a win at Hilbert will come in week one when the Wolves travel to face a familiar foe, Brillion.

“I think if you’ve coached any football at all, Friday nights are what you live for and you want to be around. So, yeah I’ll be excited,” said Moreau.

