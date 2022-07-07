Advertisement

Menasha Police looking for missing woman with disabilities

Lily Bartow
Lily Bartow(Menasha Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman with disabilities.

Lily Bartow, 21, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Eleventh Street. She left her home.

She was last seen wearing gray shorts and a hoodie. She was carrying a black backpack with an owl on it.

She is about 5′3″ and her hair is now longer on one side than the other.

Police say Lily has wandered off in the past. Each time, she has been located outside of Menasha.

If you see Lily, call Menasha Police at 920-967-3500.

