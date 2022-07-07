Man sentenced to prison for fatal drunk driving crash in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been sentenced to prison for a fatal drunk driving crash in Fond du Lac.

On July 7, David G. Worley was sentenced to eight years in prison and seven years extended supervision.

On Sept. 15, 2020, at about 4:25 a.m., Worley was driving north on Main Street when he ran a red light at a busy intersection with Johnson Street. Security video obtained by Action 2 News showed Worley’s vehicle hitting the front of an ambulance. Worley’s passenger, Jonathan Bruemmer, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died.

The ambulance driver, an emergency worker, and a patient were hurt.

A blood test showed Worley had a prohibited blood alcohol concentration of .213. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is .08.

In April, Worley pleaded no contest to a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and was found guilty. Two other counts were dismissed.

“This is another tragic loss of life that should have never happened. It was caused by the defendant’s decision to drink and get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Families and friends of the victim have had their lives forever altered and this sentence will not undue the pain they have suffered and will continue to experience. I pray this tragedy acts as a warning to others and causes them to make the right decision to save a life by not drinking and driving,” said District Attorney Eric Toney.

The state recommended 10-15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. The maximum sentence would have been 15 years in prison.

A car collides with an ambulance in Fond du Lac. Sept. 15, 2020. (WBAY)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.