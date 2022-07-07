Man in custody after standoff in Mishicot

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was taken into custody after a standoff in Mishicot Wednesday.

At about 2:19 p.m., officers were called a home in the 400 block of E Main Street. Officers attempted to contact a 25-year-old man. He ran from officers, barricaded himself in the home, and went to the roof.

The man told officers he had a gun and police would have to shoot him, according to the chief of police.

After an hour of negotiations, police took the man into custody. They did not find weapons.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Manitowoc County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

