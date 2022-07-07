Lifest expected to bring in tens of thousands of people to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the nation’s largest Christian music festivals opened the gates Thursday in Oshkosh.

Lifest goes through July 9 at the fairgrounds in Winnebago County. It brings in tens of thousands of people each day.

Some festival goers camp out in campers and tents.

This year, there are extra barriers and guards and security due to recent violence in the country. Organizers say they wanted to ensure no one has to worry about their safety.

“Our attendees are going to notice some changes, some added security patrols. We’ve got a professional security company at our gates now. People are going to notice barricades in certain areas to keep cars out of high traffic areas,” said John Dougherty, Festival Director.

Organizers have learned a few things over the years to create a safe and clean environment.

“It doesn’t hurt to have extra hand washing sites around to sanitize and those types of things,” Dougherty says.

Guests set up their chairs early Thursday morning.

“We’ve always felt safe here and appreciate all the time and energy that they put into to thinking of us and everyone here,” said Appleton resident Jill Hagen.

Jill is excited to see old friends.

“We’ve met friends here that we would not have otherwise met and this is our yearly reunion together,” she said.

They get to hear some of their favorite bands.

“I’m so excited. It’s awesome to hear to the music again,” said Vivian Bernhardt of Lancaster.

And spend time with family.

“This has been our once a year family trip for the last 4 years now and we just love Lifest, just the whole environment is amazing,” said Katherine Bernhardt of Lancaster.

Vivan says, “Its awesome to make memories and its like our favorite trip of the whole year.”

More than 100 acts will perform at Lifest.

“We have a daily attendance of about 30,000 people from about 38 different states from all over the United States,” says Dougherty.

