HUMIDITY RISES WITH SPOTTY STORMS INTO TONIGHT

High pressure is now leaving the Great Lakes. As it says “goodbye”, we’ll get a light southwest wind. While this breeze won’t be all that strong, it is going to cause the humidity to rise during the day. It’s going to be sticky and warmer this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The lakeshore will be a little cooler with highs in the upper-half of the 70s.

Look for a partly cloudy sky... It’s probably going to be dry for most of the day. But, as a cool front moves across the state into tonight, we’ll see some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. It’s possible that some of these thundershowers could survive all the way into daybreak tomorrow. Thankfully, our severe weather outlook will remain LOW through tonight.

Behind this cool front, a breezy northeast wind will bring down the humidity as we wrap up this week. High temperatures will be back in the 70s tomorrow with decreasing clouds. The weekend looks nice and seasonable with sunshine and highs close to 80 degrees.

The weather pattern looks warmer, more humid and unsettled early next week. Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned for more details on the timing and strength of these storms over the next few days...

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/S 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

FRIDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and turning more humid. Late thunder NORTH. HIGH: 85, upper 70s lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty storms. A bit humid. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Maybe early thunder? Decreasing clouds. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. Warm, but comfortable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Turning breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Sunshine, then late thunderstorms. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Early showers, then some sun. Not as warm. HIGH: 79

