Green Bay Police warn of fake guns after July 4 incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are urging adults to talk with their children about the dangers of showing fake guns.

On July 4, at about 10:46 p.m., Green Bay officers were clearing the downtown after Fire Over the Fox when they came in contact with a 16-year-old boy who pulled up his sweatshirt and revealed what appeared to be a black handgun in his waistband.

An officer said the boy had done this twice in their direction. The boy then took off running.

Officers took the boy into custody. They found a fake gun just a few feet away from him.

“The juvenile indicated that the gun was not real, and his friends told him to flash the gun at officers,” police say.

Police Chief Chris Davis says this is the latest in several incidents in which people have been using fake guns or splatter guns to scare people. Davis says the department is worried about the “risk of tragedy” happening in these situations.

“This incident also highlights the need for parents, mentors, and adults to monitor their children for dangerous behavior and talk to their kids about the consequences of their actions,” said Chief Davis. “I want to commend the officer involved in this situation for their professionalism and decisive response to a very dangerous situation.”

Take a look at this video regarding an incident with a very realistic replica firearm. Officers did an excellent job dealing with a very difficult situation. There's no reason to carry a realistic fake gun in public. This could have ended in tragedy:

https://t.co/oJ6DItUvpP — Chris Davis (@ChiefGBPD) July 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.