Gov. Evers awards more than $1.4M in grants to improve coastal communities

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers held a meeting at Algoma City Hall to announce more than $1.4 million, which will be distributed across Wisconsin’s coastal communities.

The governor was joined by several local leaders and stakeholders to announce how he plans to help Wisconsin’s vast and valuable freshwater resources.

“Every Wisconsinite should be able to trust the water coming out of their tap. But unfortunately, we know that the folks here in Eastern Wisconsin have seen some particularly challenging issues with their drinking water. With higher rates of precipitation, rising water levels, and eroding shorelines, folks in these communities have seen millions of dollars of damages, increased hazards, and economic challenges, both the businesses and through tourism,” Evers explained.

Evers announced 41 different grants through the Wisconsin Coastal Management Program to support sustainability, resiliency, and economic growth near the Great Lakes, including four in Kewaunee County.

“From the Apostle Islands to Zoo Beach in Racine, these 41 grants will make a real difference in the folks that live in just about all the 800 miles of our coastal communities,” Evers said.

The grants will soon be used by local, state, and tribal governments, regional planning commissions, universities, and nonprofit organizations to assist with the 41 projects, which will eventually total over $3.4 million.

“The important thing to know here with these grants, there’s no one size fits all solution to protect these special places. It’s a job too big for any one of us to do alone,” Evers added.

Some of the projects include addressing habitat restoration at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc, as well as Groundwater and Well Testing in Kewaunee County.

“This grant will allow us to continue important testing within Kewaunee County. This testing is critical to help us to continue to improve our groundwater quality, and help to guide future decisions and actions,” said Scott Feldt, County Administrator for Kewaunee County.

