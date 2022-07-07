Child with lighter sparks fire at Allouez home

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say a young person using a lighter started a garage fire that spread to a home in Allouez Thursday.

At about 9:41 a.m., Green Bay Metro Firefighters were called to a home in the 600 block of E Mission Road. They found heavy fire coming from the garage. Fire spread to the living quarters of a nearby home.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Residents evacuated the home before crews got on scene. One person was treated for a minor injury on the scene.

No firefighters were hurt.

Four adults, three children and a dog were displaced.

The department says the cause of the fire was “careless use of a lighter.”

“The GBMFD’s Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of the fire to be improper use of a lighter by a juvenile. Juvenile fire setting is a serious issue that contributes to a dozen of fires each year in our community. Half of these fires are started using smoking materials such as matches and lighters. The Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind parents and caregivers to keep these items away from children and explain the dangers of fire,” says Battalion Chief Tony Piontek.

