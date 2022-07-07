Advertisement

Child with lighter sparks fire at Allouez home

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say a young person using a lighter started a garage fire that spread to a home in Allouez Thursday.

At about 9:41 a.m., Green Bay Metro Firefighters were called to a home in the 600 block of E Mission Road. They found heavy fire coming from the garage. Fire spread to the living quarters of a nearby home.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Residents evacuated the home before crews got on scene. One person was treated for a minor injury on the scene.

No firefighters were hurt.

Four adults, three children and a dog were displaced.

The department says the cause of the fire was “careless use of a lighter.”

“The GBMFD’s Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of the fire to be improper use of a lighter by a juvenile. Juvenile fire setting is a serious issue that contributes to a dozen of fires each year in our community. Half of these fires are started using smoking materials such as matches and lighters. The Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind parents and caregivers to keep these items away from children and explain the dangers of fire,” says Battalion Chief Tony Piontek.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator found swimming in Long Lake
Action 2 News at 5 - VOD - clipped version
Ashwaubenon girls found safe
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man sentenced to 20 years for fatal drunk and drugged driving crash

Latest News

Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Violet Ladwig
Kewaunee girl found safe
Driver hits fire truck in Fond du Lac County. July 2, 2022.
Sheriff: Suspected drunk driver hits fire truck in Fond du Lac County
July 7 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking some storms