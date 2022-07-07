Advertisement

Actor James Caan dies at 82

Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday, April 4, 2011.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Actor James Caan, who starred in memorable roles in “The Godfather” and “Misery” in his decades-long career, has died at the age of 82, his family said.

They said on Twitter that he passed Wednesday evening.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” according to the statement.

