WATCH: Steer clear of the steer in the Village of Luxemburg

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Steer clear of the steer in Kewaunee County.

Village of Luxemburg resident Jacob Kumpfer captured video of runaway livestock at the intersection of Maple and Main streets.

“Can’t make this stuff up… Right in the Village of Luxemburg,” Kumpfer wrote on his Facebook post.

The steer was a runaway from the Kewaunee County Fair. The fairgrounds are located in the 500 block of Main Street in Luxemburg.

Jacob heard the steer got about three miles from the fair. It was captured and returned.

The Kewaunee County Fair goes through July 10.

