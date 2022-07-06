Advertisement

WATCH: Political science professor on impact of Supreme Court ruling on governor’s appointees

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled a member of the Department of Natural Resources Board can remain there indefinitely until the state Senate approves a successor.

Fred Prehn, a conservative from Wausau, remains on the board despite his term ending in 2021. He was appointed to the board in 2015 by Republican Gov. Scott Walker. His six-year term ended last May.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers named Sandra Naas as his appointee to take over for Prehn, but the state’s Senate has not approved Naas. Prehn has refused to leave the board.

Wisconsin’s Attorney General Josh Kaul sued, but the Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision held that appointees can remain in their position until there is a confirmation.

On Action 2 News at 4:30, Dr. Barry Burden, a political science professor at UW-Madison, joined us to discuss the impact it has during a time of divided government. Watch the video above.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Action 2 News is following this developing story.
Firefighter hurt during fire at east side business
Shane Nolan in court. July 5, 2022
Judge rejects plea agreement in Brown County hate crime case
Action 2 News at 5 - VOD - clipped version
Ashwaubenon girls found safe
Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin...
Republican Kevin Nicholson suspends campaign for Wisconsin governor
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

US Senate Roundtable
Democrats running for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat take part in roundtable
Trump’s Anchorage rally sees Democratic candidates plan to attend pro-choice event
Former President Trump to attend Milwaukee event
Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin...
Republican Kevin Nicholson suspends campaign for Wisconsin governor
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
UPFRONT: Former justice responds to abortion lawsuit