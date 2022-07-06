WATCH: Political science professor on impact of Supreme Court ruling on governor’s appointees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled a member of the Department of Natural Resources Board can remain there indefinitely until the state Senate approves a successor.

Fred Prehn, a conservative from Wausau, remains on the board despite his term ending in 2021. He was appointed to the board in 2015 by Republican Gov. Scott Walker. His six-year term ended last May.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers named Sandra Naas as his appointee to take over for Prehn, but the state’s Senate has not approved Naas. Prehn has refused to leave the board.

Wisconsin’s Attorney General Josh Kaul sued, but the Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision held that appointees can remain in their position until there is a confirmation.

