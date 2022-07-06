Rick’s Toybox continues its mission while looking for a little extra help too

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County non-profit that sent hundreds of toys to the displaced children of Ukraine is at it again. Rick’s Toybox has now teamed up with a law enforcement chaplain, heading to Ukraine, to counsel and train those impacted by the Russian invasion. And, much like the first shipment of toys, Rick’s Toybox can’t do this one alone either.

On any given day there is usually a volunteer or two working in the Rick’s Toybox woodshop. Founder Rick Brunner is thankful for the help, but says he could always use more. He says, “I do have other giving plans but it’s hard to make a commitment without knowing 110% what my volunteers schedule is.”

Brunner is in the process of wrapping up his latest batch of wooden cars that he’s sending to Ukraine. He teamed up with with Greg Young, a crisis intervention trainer, resilience post traumatic growth specialist --From Resilient Response --to get the cars, crayons, and lollipops in the hands of the kids who need a little joy in their lives.

According to Greg Young, “Those kinds of comfort objects, you might say, you don’t really have to push it to say those types of things have some mental health benefit to them.”

The pair is also trying to collect law enforcement patches from Wisconsin police departments and sheriff’s offices to give to the adults young will be counseling and teaching. While the patches will be easy to transport, the cars are a bit of a challenge. “We will need help shipping some things,” says Young. He adds, “I can only fit so much in two suitcases. Otherwise they’ll say this will have to stay and I don’t want that to happen.”

Much like the kindness of people who help Rick Brunner in his shop, he’s hoping the community will continue to help him in other ways as he looks to fulfill his mission of putting a smile on kid’s faces, one toy at at time. “I survive on donations. I do need donations. I need corporate sponsors. With the way the economy is, things are tight,” adds Brunner.

Rick’s Toybox is accepting monetary donations, as well as, any volunteers who want to help too.

