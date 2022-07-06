NOT AS WARM AND LESS HUMID TODAY

A blanket of gray clouds is hovering over northeast Wisconsin. A few sprinkles or light showers will be possible this morning for areas SOUTH of Green Bay. Look for sunshine to return into this afternoon. Our clearing skies will initially take place in the Northwoods, while the clouds will take longer to break up across the Fox Valley and along the lakeshore.

You’ll also notice that today will not be as warm as yesterday. A northeast breeze off of the Bay and Lake Michigan will keep our highs in the 70s. Some spots along the lakeshore might get stuck in the upper 60s. That wind is also bringing down the humidity... It’s only going to feel “slightly sticky” today.

There’s a chance that we may see some patchy dense fog late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Visibility near the bayshore and lakeshore may drop down to one-quarter of a mile. Drivers should be ready to use those low-beam headlights through any areas of fog tomorrow. Otherwise, warmer and more humid air will creep back into northeast Wisconsin. Inland high temperatures will be back in the 80s. As a weak front moves through the area, we can’t rule out a pop-up thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon... Your severe weather outlook is LOW.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES 2-3′

THURSDAY: NE/E 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TODAY: Early sprinkles or a shower SOUTH. Morning clouds, then some afternoon sun. Not as warm and less humid. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and more humid. Stray afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Breezy and turning less humid late. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warm, but comfortable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Humidity rises... HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 80

