Advertisement

Man attacks deputy while being questioned for sexually assaulting child, sheriff’s office says

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Samuel Shirk, who goes by his middle name Austin, on charges of...
Detectives arrested 20-year-old Samuel Shirk, who goes by his middle name Austin, on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.(Broward County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man attacked a deputy while he was being questioned for sexually assaulting a child, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, detectives arrested 20-year-old Samuel Shirk, who goes by his middle name Austin, on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.

According to investigators, Shirk sexually assaulted a girl younger than 12 years old while staying with the girl and her mother. Detectives believe the crimes, which also include video voyeurism, happened over a span of several months this year.

The victim’s family reported the allegations on Saturday, and deputies arrested Shirk on Sunday without incident.

After Shirk was taken to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office public safety building for questioning, he asked to use the restroom. Then, when he re-entered a holding cell while handcuffed, Shirk attacked a deputy, officials said.

The deputy screamed for help and a detective came to her aid. Both were able to subdue Shirk and place him in the holding cell.

Because of the attack on the deputy, Shirk faces additional charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, attempt to escape, and obstructing or depriving an officer of means of protection or communication.

Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims, and they ask anyone with further information to call BSO Special Victims Unit detective Vanessa Encina at 954-321-4689. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Action 2 News is following this developing story.
Firefighter hurt during fire at east side business
Shane Nolan in court. July 5, 2022
Judge rejects plea agreement in Brown County hate crime case
Action 2 News at 5 - VOD - clipped version
Ashwaubenon girls found safe
Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin...
Republican Kevin Nicholson suspends campaign for Wisconsin governor
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

Rick's Toybox donates 896 hand-built toy cars to Ukraine
Rick’s Toybox continues its mission while looking for a little extra help too
Steer in the streets of Luxemburg
WATCH: Steer clear of the steer in the Village of Luxemburg
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home
Steer in the streets of Luxemburg
WATCH: Steer on the loose in Kewaunee County
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting