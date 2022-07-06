Higgins doubles, Cubs break through to beat Hader, Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — P.J. Higgins hit a tiebreaking two-out double off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

After Brewers starter Corbin Burnes threw seven shutout innings, the Cubs broke through against Milwaukee’s bullpen by scoring in each of the last two frames. The Cubs took two of three at Milwaukee and have followed a 10-game losing streak by winning four straight series.

Patrick Wisdom led off the ninth with a walk for Chicago and stole second one out later. Higgins brought home Wisdom by sending a 1-1 slider from Hader (0-2) just inside the right-field line.

David Robertson retired the side in order for his 12th save in 16 opportunities.

Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers. Mychal Givens (5-0) worked the eighth for Chicago.

___

