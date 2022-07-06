Advertisement

Higgins doubles, Cubs break through to beat Hader, Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — P.J. Higgins hit a tiebreaking two-out double off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

After Brewers starter Corbin Burnes threw seven shutout innings, the Cubs broke through against Milwaukee’s bullpen by scoring in each of the last two frames. The Cubs took two of three at Milwaukee and have followed a 10-game losing streak by winning four straight series.

Patrick Wisdom led off the ninth with a walk for Chicago and stole second one out later. Higgins brought home Wisdom by sending a 1-1 slider from Hader (0-2) just inside the right-field line.

David Robertson retired the side in order for his 12th save in 16 opportunities.

Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers. Mychal Givens (5-0) worked the eighth for Chicago.

___

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Action 2 News is following this developing story.
Firefighter hurt during fire at east side business
Shane Nolan in court. July 5, 2022
Judge rejects plea agreement in Brown County hate crime case
Action 2 News at 5 - VOD - clipped version
Ashwaubenon girls found safe
Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin...
Republican Kevin Nicholson suspends campaign for Wisconsin governor
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Suzuki homers again, Hendricks hurt as Cubs top Brewers 8-3
Bucks center Serge Ibaka
Reports: Serge Ibaka returning to Bucks
Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini is congratulated after hitting a walk off three run home run...
Caratini’s HR in 10th gives Brewers 5-2 victory over Cubs
Tyler Reddick reacts after winning the Kwik Trip 250 after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
Reddick wins at Road America for 1st NASCAR Cup victory