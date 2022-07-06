Green Bay woman pleads not guilty in dismemberment slaying

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A woman accused in a grisly killing and dismemberment case in Green Bay has pleaded not guilty.

Taylor Schabusiness, 24, was arraigned in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault, WLUK-TV reported.

A criminal complaint accuses Schabusiness of strangling Shad Thyrion last February at a Green Bay home, sexually abusing him and dismembering his body, parts of which were found in various locations in the house and a vehicle.

Brown County sheriff's officials say Schabusiness removed an electronic monitoring device she wore for an earlier crime just hours before Thyrion was killed. A warrant was issued for her arrest, but she wasn't located until after the crime occurred.

An earlier ruling by a judge found Schabusiness competent to stand trial, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 24.

She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.