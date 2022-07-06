Green Bay organization focuses on mentoring men in effort to stop gun violence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Harry Sydney has photos hanged in his office that capture a gloried past filled with iconic wins.

“These are guys that know what’s ahead of them and it’s not about the cold right now. That’s one of my favorite ones,” Sydney said pointing to a picture of his playing days with the San Francisco 49ers.

His past includes three Super Bowl rings, winning two as a player with the 49ers during the 80s and one as a running back’s coach with the Green Bay Packers during the 1996-1997 season.

But ask him and Sydney will tell you of his losses and struggles in life.

“Growing up in the south, I dealt with prejudice. I dealt with abuse of mom and dad, alcoholic issues. You name it, we dealt with it,” he said.

Sydney founded My Brother’s Keeper in 2003, which is located at 1463 Main St. He believes in early-life interventions and holding men accountable as one way to break the cycle of violence and bad behavior.

As our country is gripped with gun violence, Sydney says it’s important to mentor men and instill in them positive character traits that allow them to contribute to society.

One of the methods that his clients appreciate is “straight talk”.

“Our job is to tell guys the truth in a way they can understand it,” Sydney said. “It’s not a black thing or a white thing, it’s a man thing.”

Some of his clients include men recently released from prison, elderly men having problems with their adult children, or teens dealing with the consequences of poor decisions.

“I had a client two years ago, high school kid, that was charged with some of the shootings that were going on. They tried to make him seem like he was the ringleader. He was a football player,” Sydney said. “He was in jail instead of hitting drills and stuff. He had to change his whole life.”

Sydney says a change in behavior can have a profound and positive impact on relationships in one’s circle of influence. It’s committing to change that is hard.

