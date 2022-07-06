Democrats running for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat take part in roundtable

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic candidates for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat took part in a roundtable discussion Wednesday in Appleton.

The roundtable, held at Long Cheng Marketplace, was hosted by Main Street Action. It was billed as a non-partisan conversation.

The audience included small business owners and farmers.

All candidates were invited to participate. The participants were all Democrats: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Steven Olikara, Peter Peckarsky and Kou Lee.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was unable to attend. Democrats Alex Lasry and Sarah Godlewski were also unable to attend.

The candidates answered questions about retirement security, protecting dairy farms, health care and taxes.

Organizers hope these events will give small businesses connections to leaders at home and in Washington.

“To be able to talk directly with the candidates, hear their perspectives on the issues and really make sure that they hear from us about what we think is important and what our members need to see happen on a policy level is really really critical,” said Shawn Phetteplace, Midwest Regional Manager, Main Street Alliance.

Rick Adamski, a farmer in Shawano County, is the director for the Wisconsin Farmers Union. He wants to know what the candidates plan to do to help the dairy industry.

Adamski asked, “Should you be elected, what policies do you propose to protect Wisconsin family dairy farms and how would you work to get dairy policy reform in the 2023 farm bill?”

Michelle Tressler, co-founder of Hinterland Brewery said, “Its really really valuable for us to get to explain how much we see the impact of a lack of access to health care or retirement or even childcare and those kind of issues.”

The primary is Aug. 9. The Democratic nominee will face incumbent Johnson in the general election.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.