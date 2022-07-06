Covid vaccine for kids 6-months and older now available in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - About two weeks after approval from the CDC and FDA, covid vaccines for kids as young as 6 months old are now available in Northeast Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there were 5,216 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry for the 6-month-4-year age group as of July 2.

Aurora BayCare Medical Center has been administering the vaccine to kids under the age of 5 for a week.

“We have seen some good interest from parents,” said Dr. Donald Beno, Aurora BayCare Medical Center pediatrician. “We had parents calling to ask for as soon as it was available to be put on the list to receive.”

Dr. Beno hopes that interest continues as more health care providers follow suit with vaccine offerings.

Prevea Health started providing shots to children under 5 on Wednesday, July 6. ThedaCare and Bellin Health will begin offering the vaccine to that young age group next week.

“We’re hoping there’ll be a strong demand for that,” said Dr. Robert Mead, a family physician with Belling Health. “Surveys show about 20% of folks are ready to do the vaccine for their kids right away, and then others are a little bit more hesitant.”

Health officials are hoping to squash that hesitancy now and do better with the younger age group. If you look at the 5–11-year-olds, just 29 percent of those eligible around the country completed the two-dose series and only 25 percent here in Wisconsin.

“Certainly, more education needs to be done because more people need to understand that this vaccine is safe and effective at preventing severe illness. One in 400 children who get COVID will have a severe outcome,” said Dr. Beno.

“The risk-benefit ratio you look at is, you know, do you want to play Russian roulette and let your kids get the virus and see what happens or do you want to go ahead and get them vaccinated and basically eliminate any long-term or serious complications from a virus?” said Dr. Mead.

Dr. Mead said Covid-19 is more serious than some of the other illnesses we vaccinate kids for right now, like Chickenpox.

“So, the other things we do are MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) pneumonia and meningitis. We vaccinate kids for all of those and all those cause a less disease burden than COVID does. So, if you look at perspective, we’re already vaccinating kids for things that are supposedly less serious than COVID, so I think when parents are thinking about that, they should put that in perspective,” said Dr. Mead.

Dr. Mead said parents should also keep timing in mind when scheduling.

The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose series given over approximately three months. The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series given four weeks apart. Doctors say now is the time to get it so your child can be fully protected by the start of school or childcare in the fall.

If you would like to schedule your child’s vaccine through Aurora BayCare Medical Center, click here: Aurora BayCare Medical Center. You can also find its fact sheet, here.

If you would like to schedule your child’s vaccine through Bellin Health, click here: Bellin Health.

If you would like to schedule your child’s vaccine through Prevea Health, click here: Prevea Health.

If you would like to schedule your child’s vaccine through ThedaCare, click here: ThedaCare.

DHS encourages parents to contact their children’s primary care doctor, or log on to Vaccines.gov to find COVID-19 vaccine near them. If you don’t see a clinic in the area, you can call 211 for assistance.

