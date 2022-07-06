Bart Starr Memorial Bridge to close for deck repair

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Public Works has announced a short-term closure of the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge for deck repair.

The bridge will close Monday, July 11, at 7 a.m. It’s expected to reopen Thursday, July 14, at 5 p.m.

The closure will be east of the Fox River on East Walnut Street at Washington Street and west of the Fox River on West Walnut Street at Broadway.

Detours are North Broadway, Dousman Street, Main Street, and North Monroe Avenue.

Pedestrian access will be available outside of working hours and during the Wednesday Farmers Market on Broadway.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

