Ashwaubenon Public Safety searching for 2 missing girls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon Public Safety is currently looking for 2 missing girls who appeared to have run away together Tuesday night in the area of Parkview Rd & Parkview Ct. They have not been seen since.

Officials say Loralei Rawls,10, may be on a purple mountain bike and Taryn Marx may be on a silver mountain bike.

They girls also have ties to De Pere.

If you see them please call 911.

