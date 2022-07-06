Advertisement

Ashwaubenon Public Safety searching for 2 missing girls

If you see these girls please call 911
If you see these girls please call 911
If you see these girls please call 911(Ashwaubenon Public Safety)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon Public Safety is currently looking for 2 missing girls who appeared to have run away together Tuesday night in the area of Parkview Rd & Parkview Ct. They have not been seen since.

Officials say Loralei Rawls,10, may be on a purple mountain bike and Taryn Marx may be on a silver mountain bike.

They girls also have ties to De Pere.

If you see them please call 911.

Action 2 News will update this story as soon as any other details are made available.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Action 2 News is following this developing story.
Firefighter hurt during fire at east side business
Shane Nolan in court. July 5, 2022
Judge rejects plea agreement in Brown County hate crime case
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Taylor Schabusiness in court
Woman pleads not guilty in murder and dismemberment case
Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin...
Republican Kevin Nicholson suspends campaign for Wisconsin governor

Latest News

WBAY.COM
WATCH: Race for governor in Wisconsin narrowing
My Brothers Keeper
WATCH: Harry Sydney talks about mentoring young men
Harry Sydeny, a three-time winning Super Bowl champion, founded My Brother's Keeper in Green Bay.
Green Bay organization focuses on mentoring men in effort to stop gun violence
Cat sleeping
WATCH: Shelters care for pets after 4th