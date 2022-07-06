Ashwaubenon Public Safety searching for 2 missing girls
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon Public Safety is currently looking for 2 missing girls who appeared to have run away together Tuesday night in the area of Parkview Rd & Parkview Ct. They have not been seen since.
Officials say Loralei Rawls,10, may be on a purple mountain bike and Taryn Marx may be on a silver mountain bike.
They girls also have ties to De Pere.
If you see them please call 911.
