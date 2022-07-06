Advertisement

Alligator found swimming in Long Lake

Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.(J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An American alligator was found swimming in a lake located in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties.

The alligator was swimming in Long Lake on July 1. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources surrendered the gator to J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue of Menasha.

The alligator is between 18 and 24 inches.

“Legally,” says John Moyles of JRAAR, “we are able to take in Alligators up to 30 inches long, and this guy is much less than that. We are fortunate that we are in a position to help this animal either be legally reunited with his owner or sent to a sanctuary.”

The animal rescue says they are hoping to find the alligator’s owner. They will keep the gator for a week and then try to place it hat an accredited sanctuary.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Action 2 News is following this developing story.
Firefighter hurt during fire at east side business
Shane Nolan in court. July 5, 2022
Judge rejects plea agreement in Brown County hate crime case
Action 2 News at 5 - VOD - clipped version
Ashwaubenon girls found safe
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin...
Republican Kevin Nicholson suspends campaign for Wisconsin governor

Latest News

July 6 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant day
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
35-year-old Brendan Barkovich is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death and is being held...
Man charged in fatal Altoona hit-and-run
Samuel Coppersmith is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle...
Man sentenced to 20 years for fatal drunk and drugged driving crash