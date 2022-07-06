Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: More dogs, less crime

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More dogs=less crime.

A study from The Ohio State University found neighborhoods with more dogs have lower rates of homicide and robbery compared to areas with fewer dogs.

The suggestion here is that more people walking dogs means more “eyes on the street.”

Brad Spakowitz breaks down the study in 3 Brilliant Minutes. Watch the video above.

Brad also talks about making carbon dioxide into protein for animal feed.

