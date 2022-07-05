TUESDAY FORECAST: FOG GIVES WAY TO WARM & STEAMY CONDITIONS

Areas of low clouds and fog this morning should give way to brighter skies during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures inland will push into the 80s with cooler 70s near Lake Michigan. Dew point values in the 60s and 70s are going to make for steamy conditions once we heat up. Winds stay light under 10 mph.

A few isolated showers or storms may develop this evening but most spots look to stay dry. Lows will be in the 60s with some 50s also possible NORTH. Humidity levels slowly drop as winds become northeasterly.

A batch of storms should slide just to our southwest on Wednesday... but a little rain may brush the southern part of our area during the day. It’s not a sure bet though. Temperatures and humidity levels will be much more tolerable with highs mainly in the 70s.

A few more storms could occur on Thursday as temperatures warm back into the 80s. Drier conditions remain on track for Friday, Saturday, and probably for most of Sunday. Another round of rain & storms is expected early next week on Monday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W/NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Morning fog & clouds. Mix of sun & clouds in the afternoon. Warm & humid. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: An isolated shower or storm is possible. Humidity levels slowly drop. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Some rain possible SOUTH. Variably cloudy. More comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A few storms are possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Chance of storms. HIGH: 85

