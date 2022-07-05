Teen reported missing in Kewaunee County

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen has been reported missing in Kewaunee County.

Adrien J. Hockstock, who goes by AJ, was last seen July 4 in the Township of Casco. He left a home on Rockledge Road at about 2:30 p.m.

AJ, 15, was last seen riding a red single-speed fat bike. He was wearing blue athletic shorts and a t-shirt. AJ was carrying a black backpack and blue water bottle.

He’s described a 5′6 and 105 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

If you have information, call the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office at 920-388-7108.

