Some local communities canceled or postponed 4th of July fireworks
Rain and weather uncertainty forced some areas to cancel or postpone their fireworks shows.
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s ‘Fire over the Fox’ went on last night, but the rain and weather uncertainty forced some areas to cancel or postpone their fireworks shows.
- Gills Rock in Door County: POSTPONED. The town will try again tonight (July 5th)
- Sheboygan: POSTPONED. The city will try again tonight (July 5th)
- Sturgeon Bay in Door County: CANCELED. Organizers said they will their save their fireworks for Maritime Week. That’s happening August 6th through the 13th.
- Manitowoc: CANCELED. The city hasn’t yet decided on when they’ll reschedule.
Action 2 News will update this story as needed.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.