Advertisement

Some local communities canceled or postponed 4th of July fireworks

Rain and weather uncertainty forced some areas to cancel or postpone their fireworks shows.
Fireworks show generic
Fireworks show generic(MGN Online and Pexels)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s ‘Fire over the Fox’ went on last night, but the rain and weather uncertainty forced some areas to cancel or postpone their fireworks shows.

- Gills Rock in Door County: POSTPONED. The town will try again tonight (July 5th)

- Sheboygan: POSTPONED. The city will try again tonight (July 5th)

- Sturgeon Bay in Door County: CANCELED. Organizers said they will their save their fireworks for Maritime Week. That’s happening August 6th through the 13th.

- Manitowoc: CANCELED. The city hasn’t yet decided on when they’ll reschedule.

Action 2 News will update this story as needed.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Shane Nolan is accused of throwing Dessiray Koss into a fire pit and calling her a homophobic...
Former Green Bay prison guard accused of hate crime could accept plea deal
Fireworks
Fourth of July celebrations in Northeast Wisconsin
Man in custody following Manitowoc SWAT situation
No one was hurt.
Improper disposal of fireworks causes fire

Latest News

There's a chance for showers/storms today.
Independence Day Forecast: First Alert Weather Day, chance of showers/storms
No one was hurt.
Improper disposal of fireworks causes fire
Harold Eichstadt (left) at his 105th birthday celebration
Happy 105th birthday, Harold!
June 30 Birthday Club
June 30 Birthday Club