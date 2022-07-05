Some local communities canceled or postponed 4th of July fireworks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s ‘Fire over the Fox’ went on last night, but the rain and weather uncertainty forced some areas to cancel or postpone their fireworks shows.

- Gills Rock in Door County: POSTPONED. The town will try again tonight (July 5th)

- Sheboygan: POSTPONED. The city will try again tonight (July 5th)

- Sturgeon Bay in Door County: CANCELED. Organizers said they will their save their fireworks for Maritime Week. That’s happening August 6th through the 13th.

- Manitowoc: CANCELED. The city hasn’t yet decided on when they’ll reschedule.

Action 2 News will update this story as needed.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.