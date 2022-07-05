Sheboygan man hurt during shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police said Tuesday morning that a 40-year-old man was taken to a Milwaukee hospital after being shot in the stomach.

Police tell Action 2 News that there was a shooting on Michigan Avenue at about twenty minutes to midnight.

The victim is from Sheboygan.

Investigators are still trying to find the suspect and other people involved in the incident.

Officials did not tell us any more about the circumstances of this shooting or who they’re looking for. Action 2 News will update this story and bring you the latest details as soon as they’re made available.

