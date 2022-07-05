Reports: Serge Ibaka returning to Bucks

MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - The Bucks are set to return another free agent, Serge Ibaka. Multiple reports saying it will be a one-year deal.

Ibaka was acquired by the Bucks at the trade deadline in February after Brook Lopez was recovering from back surgery.

In his 19 games with Milwaukee, he averaged 7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.4 blocks a night.

Ibaka didn’t see much action in the playoffs, but brought the leadership and experience off the court.

He is entering his 14th season in the NBA.

The free agent signing can’t become official until July 6th.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.