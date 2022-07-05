Rainfall totals for July 4

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rain washed away a lot of July 4 celebrations Monday. It was the 5th wettest July 4 on record in Green Bay.

The National Weather Service has compiled rainfall totals throughout the region.

Here are the totals compiled by NWS:

Green Bay 1.86 in 0945 PM 07/04 44.50N/88.01W

Green Bay 1 ESE 1.69 in 0950 PM 07/04 44.50N/87.98W

De Pere 1.37 in 0950 PM 07/04 44.44N/88.05W

Green Bay 1.35 in 0945 PM 07/04 44.49N/88.09W

Seymour 1.20 in 0945 PM 07/04 44.54N/88.25W

Green Bay 1.11 in 0948 PM 07/04 44.58N/88.09W

Green Bay Airport 1.08 in 0953 PM 07/04 44.48N/88.13W

Ashwaubenon 2 NNE 1.08 in 0955 PM 07/04 44.49N/88.07W

Green Bay 1 WNW 0.99 in 0954 PM 07/04 44.51N/88.01W

Plover 0.93 in 0947 PM 07/04 44.44N/89.55W

Oconto Airport 0.84 in 0935 PM 07/04 44.87N/87.92W

Land O Lakes 3 W 0.83 in 0955 PM 07/04 46.17N/89.30W

We just had the 5th wettest July 4th on record in Green Bay. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/KLCovR3685 — Keith Gibson (@WeatherManKG) July 5, 2022

Potawatomi State Park 3 SE 0.80 in 0950 PM 07/04 44.83N/87.40W

Wrightstown 0.80 in 0949 PM 07/04 44.33N/88.17W

Rudolph 0.80 in 0955 PM 07/04 44.50N/89.79W

Stevens Point Airport 0.74 in 0935 PM 07/04 44.55N/89.53W

Vesper 0.71 in 0941 PM 07/04 44.47N/89.95W

Ephraim 0.70 in 0935 PM 07/04 45.13N/87.18W

Grand Chute 0.66 in 0946 PM 07/04 44.31N/88.42W

Wausau 0.65 in 0941 PM 07/04 44.95N/89.61W

Stratford 4 W 0.62 in 0950 PM 07/04 44.81N/90.17W

Whitelaw 0.62 in 0950 PM 07/04 44.18N/87.84W

Cecil 0.59 in 0942 PM 07/04 44.85N/88.35W

Sturgeon Bay Airport 0.59 in 0932 PM 07/04 44.85N/87.42W

Denmark 1 NNE 0.58 in 0955 PM 07/04 44.35N/87.83W

Greenville 0.54 in 0947 PM 07/04 44.29N/88.52W

Wisconsin Rapids 0.54 in 0940 PM 07/04 44.37N/89.77W

Potawatomi State Park 4 ESE 0.54 in 0954 PM 07/04 44.83N/87.36W

Wausau Airport 0.53 in 0854 PM 07/04 44.93N/89.62W

2 E Rankin 0.53 in 0954 PM 07/04 44.60N/87.44W

Shawano Airport 0.52 in 0955 PM 07/04 44.78N/88.57W

Mountain 0.51 in 0943 PM 07/04 45.17N/88.44W

Winchester 0.51 in 0945 PM 07/04 46.23N/89.83W

Reedsville 0.50 in 0945 PM 07/04 44.23N/87.96W

Marshfield Airport 0.49 in 0944 PM 07/04 44.63N/90.18W

Omro 0.49 in 0945 PM 07/04 44.03N/88.75W

0.6 NE Manitowoc 0.48 in 0600 PM 07/04 44.09N/87.65W

St Nazianz 0.47 in 0950 PM 07/04 44.01N/87.89W

Keshena 4 NE 0.47 in 0955 PM 07/04 44.92N/88.57W

New London 1 SW 0.47 in 0955 PM 07/04 44.37N/88.76W

Two Rivers 0.46 in 0950 PM 07/04 44.15N/87.56W

Washington Island 0.46 in 0915 PM 07/04 45.38N/86.92W

Manitowish Waters Airport 0.46 in 0935 PM 07/04 46.12N/89.88W

Athelstane 2 SW 0.45 in 0950 PM 07/04 45.40N/88.12W

Mosinee 0.45 in 0945 PM 07/04 44.86N/89.68W

Wausau 1 SSE 0.45 in 0955 PM 07/04 44.94N/89.62W

Omro 0.44 in 0906 PM 07/04 44.07N/88.69W

Washington Island 1 WSW 0.44 in 0955 PM 07/04 45.36N/86.93W

Waupaca 0.43 in 0947 PM 07/04 44.34N/89.11W

Wisconsin Rapids Airport 0.43 in 0944 PM 07/04 44.37N/89.83W

3.8 NE Lind Center 0.43 in 0900 PM 07/04 44.33N/89.00W

Manitowoc 0.42 in 0950 PM 07/04 44.09N/87.66W

Peshtigo 1 N 0.42 in 0955 PM 07/04 45.06N/87.75W

Antigo Airport 0.41 in 0935 PM 07/04 45.15N/89.12W

New Holstein 1 W 0.41 in 0954 PM 07/04 43.95N/88.10W

Chilton 1 W 0.39 in 0954 PM 07/04 44.03N/88.17W

Lakewood 0.39 in 0930 PM 07/04 45.31N/88.47W

Forest Junction 0.39 in 0945 PM 07/04 44.21N/88.21W

Manitowoc 0.38 in 0945 PM 07/04 44.08N/87.68W

Land O Lakes 0.37 in 0955 PM 07/04 46.15N/89.22W

Winneconne 0.36 in 0900 PM 07/04 44.11N/88.71W

Manitowoc Airport 0.35 in 0856 PM 07/04 44.12N/87.67W

Wausau 0.35 in 0947 PM 07/04 44.95N/89.64W

Appleton 0.34 in 0954 PM 07/04 44.26N/88.40W

Omro 1 NNE 0.34 in 0954 PM 07/04 44.04N/88.74W

Crivitz 1 ESE 0.32 in 0955 PM 07/04 45.23N/88.00W

Waupaca 0.32 in 0935 PM 07/04 44.33N/89.02W

Wautoma 2 WNW 0.30 in 0955 PM 07/04 44.07N/89.31W

Manitowoc 0.29 in 0944 PM 07/04 44.12N/87.64W

Rhinelander Airport 0.28 in 0953 PM 07/04 45.63N/89.48W

Manitowoc 0.27 in 0907 PM 07/04 44.11N/87.69W

Wisconsin Rapids 1 ESE 0.27 in 0955 PM 07/04 44.39N/89.81W

Wabeno 2 NNW 0.26 in 0636 PM 07/04 45.46N/88.68W

Quinnesec 1 S 0.25 in 0954 PM 07/04 45.78N/88.00W

1.5 W Menasha 0.24 in 0900 PM 07/04 44.20N/88.47W

Oshkosh Airport 0.20 in 0853 PM 07/04 43.97N/88.55W

Wautoma Airport 0.20 in 0911 PM 07/04 44.03N/89.30W

