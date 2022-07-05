Advertisement

Oshkosh Humane Society sees uptick of strays following the 4th of July

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says the days following the fourth of July are some of the busiest of the year for them

In the one day since independence day shelter is already seeing an uptick of intakes, and said they expect more strays to come their way as many have posted on social media about both lost and found pets.

“We have seen a lot of lost animal reports being filed with us. We’ve already had over a dozen today,” Jessica Miller, the Executive Director of the Oshkosh Humane Society said.

Unfortunately, a spike in stray animals is common this time of year across the country as the big booms and flashing lights from fireworks often scare pets away from their owners.

“Every year over the days, following the 4th of July, there’s about a 33% increase of straight intakes of dogs and cats,” she said. “With all the loud noises all around the animals, just freak out and start running and they end up in areas that they’re completely unfamiliar”.

It’s something the Oshkosh shelter prepares for by adopting out as many animals as they can leading up to the holiday weekend.

“We do have six dogs that are going home this week,” she said. “We always like to have additional space over the holiday weekends and the days following, just so that we can accommodate these animals. We wanna have somewhere safe and warm for them to go”.

Miller said if you or someone you know is missing a pet to contact your local shelter to place a missing report and continue to check their website and Facebook page.

