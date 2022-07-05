Advertisement

Judge rejects plea agreement in Brown County hate crime case

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury trial is set for a former Green Bay Correctional Institution officer after a judge declined to accept a plea agreement in a hate crime case.

Shane Nolan appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for a plea hearing on charges of Substantial Battery - Intend Bodily Harm (Hate Crime) and Disorderly Conduct (Hate Crime). A plea deal could have lessened the severity of the charges or potential prison sentence. The first count is a felony. The second count is a misdemeanor.

The judge rejected the deal and set a jury trial for Feb. 15. Nolan will stand trial on the original charges.

Nolan is accused of throwing Dessiray Koss into a fire pit during a bonfire party at her home on July 3, 2021. During the bonfire, Koss said Nolan, “unprompted”, called her a homophobic slur, then grabbed her by the ribs and picked her up before throwing her into the fire.

When she crawled out of the pit, the police report states Koss and Nolan got into a physical altercation where Nolan allegedly choked Koss.

When they were separated, Nolan walked away and left the property.

Koss was later taken to the hospital where an officer noticed Koss “had her left arm wrapped in clear plastic wrap, and her hands had a black substance on them, that I recognized to be similar in appearance to ash.”

Koss later said she was thrown into her fire pit. The officer wrote it was “apparent” Koss was in pain.

During an interview, Nolan said he was drunk during the alleged incident and that he had been blacking out, only to remember being hit by several people. He told the officer he did not remember anyone being thrown into the fire and denied attacking Koss or using a homophobic slur.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, a representative from the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Diverse and Resilient spoke. Nick Ross asked the court to not go forward with the plea deal and asked for the case to go to trial.

The non-profit says Koss is still recovering from 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree burns and will not only deal with physical scars for the rest of her life, but also carry emotional and mental trauma.

Holly Koss, the victim’s sister, released a statement stating, “A person who commits a crime so terrible in which they hold a person in a fire because of their sexual orientation has some serious issues that will now cost his victim trauma for the rest of her life. This is a hate crime and sixty days in jail is not enough justice for the victim when originally the charges included a felony and hate crime modifiers. Accepting this plea will be a horrific choice and sends a terrible message to victims everywhere.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

