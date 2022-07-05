Advertisement

Green Bay’s Best Bloody raises money for bleeding disorders

Green Bay's Best Bloody
Green Bay's Best Bloody(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nothing beats a Bloody Mary on Sunday, especially when it’s for a good cause.

The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation is hosting Green Bay’s Best Bloody on Sunday, July 10, at the Resch. The fundraiser is for bleeding disorders hemophilia and von Willebrand disease.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bars are restaurants will showcase their signature Bloody Mary. Participants will vote for the best.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation says the diseases impact 3,600 Wisconsin families. Proceeds from the Best Bloody support programs like Camp Klotty Pine for children, the Wisconsin Bleeding Disorders Conference, scholarships, and emergency financial assistance.

