Green Bay police, organizers reassure safety at July 4th celebration after deadly Chicago-area shooting

"Fire Over the Fox" celebration in Green Bay on July 4, 2022.
"Fire Over the Fox" celebration in Green Bay on July 4, 2022.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police and organizers say they took several safety precautions for the city’s Fourth of July celebrations prior to the deadly shooting at Highland Park, although the start of the festivities was postponed for a couple hours because of the weather.

Sgt. Tom Denney of the Green Bay Police Department says they had a large contingent of officers in the downtown area as well as a command center making sure everyone had a safe experience.

“I should say we don’t have any specific threats for the firework celebration tonight, but we’ll be monitoring that as we always are and we’ll have officers down there with eyes on the celebration to make sure everyone is safe,” Sgt. Denney said on Monday afternoon.

The agency followed a plan it has in place for mass gatherings. Monday’s shooting in Highland Park that left six people dead was definitely top of mind for officers.

“Their sole focus is to make sure that people have a safe and enjoyable time downtown,” Denney said.

Vehicle access was blocked to the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge as vendors were set up there, adding another layer of protection to the public.

Since 2018, On Broadway has hosted “Fire Over the Fox” and it worked closely with emergency responders for its event.

“We give them realistic expectations of the layout of the event, the expected attendance, then they make the security decisions based off of that,” Brooke Hafs, marketing director for On Broadway, said. “They do have a command center located in Leicht Park, so you’ll see police lining the area of this event. It’s very well staffed with police officers, and we feel it’s very safe.”

The pandemic forced On Broadway to cancel “Fire Over the Fox” in 2020 and hold a more restricted event in 2021.

This year’s Independence Day festivities were postponed by more than a hour due to the rain. Live music was spread out among five stages and there were activities for children.

Still, people made the best of the event despite the rain showers.

“The whole family came out and we’re trying to make the best of it. Obviously, the circumstances aren’t the best but it is what it is,” Rebecca Morales said, taking cover from the rain inside the Main Street parking ramp. “Life hands you lemons, you make lemonade.”

