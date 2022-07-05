Advertisement

First lawsuits filed after Amtrak trail derailment

Action 2 News reporter Jason Zimmerman with 11 of the 15 Boy Scouts who were on the Amtrak train when it derailed in Missouri
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The first lawsuits have been filed following an Amtrak train crash last week in Missouri which left four people dead and more than 150 others injured.

As we’ve been reporting 15 Appleton area Boy Scouts were on board and assisted in the rescue effort.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of four passengers and two crew members is referencing video posted by Mike Spencer on social media as he warns that the crossing isn’t safe.

“Anyway I knew it was just a matter of time. We told the railroad about that and had been working with the railroad. We thought a year, or year and a half ago we had the green light to get this thing fixed and anyway nothing got done on it,” Spencer told KCTV 5 in Kansas City.

In lawsuits filed by attorney Jerry Schlichter, he alleges that Burlington Santa Fe Railroad, Amtrak, and MS Contracting, LLC--- a trucking company are responsible for causing the collision.

Court documents also suggest the speed of the train, and steep incline at the crossing also played a role.

“Matter of fact more than a year ago this crossing was designated by the Missouri Department of Transportation as a crossing that should be upgraded,” said Schlichter, of Schlichter, Bogard & Denton, a firm specializing in railroad litigation.

Fifteen Appleton area Boy Scouts were on board and all were taken to the hospital.

Some arriving home Tuesday night even had scars to show off.

Two adults traveling with the scouts suffered serious injuries.

Schlichter added, “These Boy Scouts were heroes. A number of them went out on their own, with quick thinking aided and comforted passengers who were hurt, including one of them, the dying truck driver who was comforted by a 14 year old Boy Scout from Appleton.”

A GofundMe account has been set up to help cover the medical expenses of a scout dad with three broken vertebra. It raised more than $7.600.

Scout leaders say they’re not commenting on lawsuits or potential liability. So far, Amtrak is doing the same.

