Advertisement

Fireworks spark July 4 garage fire in Green Bay

Army firefighters are responding to a brush fire at Makua Military Reservation.
Army firefighters are responding to a brush fire at Makua Military Reservation.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department blames improper use of fireworks for sparking garage fire on the city’s east side.

On July 4, at about 11:51 p.m., crews were called to the 800 block of Edgewood Drive.

Firefighters say crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of a garage and smoke inside a home. Crews started an aggressive attack and got the fire under control within 10 minutes.

No one was hurt.

Eight people were displaced.

“The fire was caused by improper use of fireworks as determined by GBMFD’s Fire Marshal’s Office. Throwing away firework debris, duds, and even unused fireworks is a huge fire hazard. When disposing these items, the best practice is to soak them in a bucket of water overnight before discarding them or placing them in the trash,” reads a statement from Battalion Chief Tony Piontek.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Shane Nolan is accused of throwing Dessiray Koss into a fire pit and calling her a homophobic...
Jury trial set in hate crime case after judge rejects plea agreement
Action 2 News is following this developing story.
Fire inside east side Green Bay business
Fireworks
Fourth of July celebrations in Northeast Wisconsin
Man in custody following Manitowoc SWAT situation

Latest News

Shane Nolan in court. July 5, 2022
Judge rejects plea agreement in Brown County hate crime case
July 5 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sticky day
Taylor Schabusiness
Woman pleads not guilty in murder and dismemberment case
A woman is scheduled to have an arraignment hearing in one of Green Bay's most gruesome murder...
VIDEO: Woman accused of killing and dismembering man back in court