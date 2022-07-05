Fireworks spark July 4 garage fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department blames improper use of fireworks for sparking garage fire on the city’s east side.

On July 4, at about 11:51 p.m., crews were called to the 800 block of Edgewood Drive.

Firefighters say crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of a garage and smoke inside a home. Crews started an aggressive attack and got the fire under control within 10 minutes.

No one was hurt.

Eight people were displaced.

“The fire was caused by improper use of fireworks as determined by GBMFD’s Fire Marshal’s Office. Throwing away firework debris, duds, and even unused fireworks is a huge fire hazard. When disposing these items, the best practice is to soak them in a bucket of water overnight before discarding them or placing them in the trash,” reads a statement from Battalion Chief Tony Piontek.

