Advertisement

Fire inside east side Green Bay business

Our crew on the scene says there are several fire agencies assisting in the fire which is at Packer City Sales, LLC.
Action 2 News is following this developing story.
Action 2 News is following this developing story.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is at the scene of a fire inside a business on Green Bay’s east side. Smoke can be seen as of this morning.

Our crew on the scene says there are several fire agencies assisting in the fire which is at Packer City Sales, LLC. The company’s website says it makes conveyer belts.

Fire officials have the area surrounding the building blocked off at Eastman Avenue and Baird Street.

Action 2 News is working to gather more information on the scene and will bring you the latest information both on air and online.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Fireworks
Fourth of July celebrations in Northeast Wisconsin
Man in custody following Manitowoc SWAT situation
Shane Nolan is accused of throwing Dessiray Koss into a fire pit and calling her a homophobic...
Former Green Bay prison guard accused of hate crime could accept plea deal
There's a chance for showers/storms today.
Independence Day Forecast: First Alert Weather Day, chance of showers/storms

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Sheboygan man hurt during shooting
"Fire Over the Fox" celebration in Green Bay on July 4, 2022.
Green Bay police, organizers reassure safety at July 4th celebration after deadly Chicago-area shooting
Former Green Bay prison guard accused of hate crime could accept a plea deal.
Shane Nolan PKG
Shane Nolan is accused of throwing Dessiray Koss into a fire pit and calling her a homophobic...
Former Green Bay prison guard accused of hate crime could accept plea deal