Fire inside east side Green Bay business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is at the scene of a fire inside a business on Green Bay’s east side. Smoke can be seen as of this morning.

Our crew on the scene says there are several fire agencies assisting in the fire which is at Packer City Sales, LLC. The company’s website says it makes conveyer belts.

Fire officials have the area surrounding the building blocked off at Eastman Avenue and Baird Street.

Action 2 News is working to gather more information on the scene and will bring you the latest information both on air and online.

