COOLER AND LESS HUMID FOR WEDNESDAY

A few isolated showers or storms are possible across southern areas tonight, but most spots look to stay dry as a complex of storms passes to our south. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Although it has felt rather muggy through the day, the humidity will gradually drop overnight.

Look for mostly cloudy skies early Wednesday with more sunshine later in the afternoon. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, most will be dry. It will feel more comfortable with lower humidity; highs should also be cooler. Look for temperatures to stay in the mid/upper 70s.

There will be a higher chance for showers and storms at times on Thursday. Temperatures should warm back into the lower half of the 80s with higher humidity. Drier conditions remain on track for Friday through Sunday. The humidity will be low once again and highs should range from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another round of rain & storms is expected to arrive late Sunday night.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 2-3′

THURSDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: An isolated shower or storm is possible... especially SOUTH. Humidity drops late. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds with more sunshine for the afternoon. More comfortable. Stray shower? HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with times of showers and storms. Feeling more humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Breezy at times with decreasing clouds. Lower humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Early sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Rain at NIGHT. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Humid and mostly cloudy with scattered storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain and storms. HIGH: 82

