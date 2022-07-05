Advertisement

COOLER AND LESS HUMID FOR WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few isolated showers or storms are possible across southern areas tonight, but most spots look to stay dry as a complex of storms passes to our south. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Although it has felt rather muggy through the day, the humidity will gradually drop overnight.

Look for mostly cloudy skies early Wednesday with more sunshine later in the afternoon. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, most will be dry. It will feel more comfortable with lower humidity; highs should also be cooler. Look for temperatures to stay in the mid/upper 70s.

There will be a higher chance for showers and storms at times on Thursday. Temperatures should warm back into the lower half of the 80s with higher humidity. Drier conditions remain on track for Friday through Sunday. The humidity will be low once again and highs should range from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another round of rain & storms is expected to arrive late Sunday night.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 2-3′

THURSDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: An isolated shower or storm is possible... especially SOUTH. Humidity drops late. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds with more sunshine for the afternoon. More comfortable. Stray shower? HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with times of showers and storms. Feeling more humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Breezy at times with decreasing clouds. Lower humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Early sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Rain at NIGHT. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Humid and mostly cloudy with scattered storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain and storms. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Action 2 News is following this developing story.
Firefighter hurt during fire at east side business
Shane Nolan is accused of throwing Dessiray Koss into a fire pit and calling her a homophobic...
Jury trial set in hate crime case after judge rejects plea agreement
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Man in custody following Manitowoc SWAT situation
Shane Nolan in court. July 5, 2022
Judge rejects plea agreement in Brown County hate crime case

Latest News

July 5 evening forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooling off Wednesday
3 Brilliant Minutes Aphelion
3 Brilliant Minutes: Brad explains Aphelion and brings us news from Mars
July 5 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and steamy
First Alert Weather
WARM & STEAMY THIS AFTERNOON, TURNING COOLER TOMORROW