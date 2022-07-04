Advertisement

Two 3-year-olds shot over two days in Milwaukee

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Two 3-year-old boys have been shot in Milwaukee in separate incidents over a span of 48 hours.

The Journal Sentinel reports that a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was struck by gunfire Saturday evening in an apparently accidental shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear who shot the boy.

Three-year-old Akai W. Stilo died on Friday after he accidentally shot himself.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson is urging people to store their guns in a safe place.

