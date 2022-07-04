Advertisement

Man in custody following Manitowoc SWAT situation

(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc County SWAT situation ended with one man in custody Sunday.

The Manitowoc Police Department responded to the 1200 block of South Seventeenth Street for a report of a suicidal man with a handgun in his garage.

Offers heard the man left the garage and started firing his gun in his front yard. Captain Musial said no rounds were fired at other homes or people in the area.

Communication attempts were unsuccessful, so the Manitowoc County SWAT responded with an armored vehicle.

The SWAT team took the man into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6551.

The City of Manitowoc Police Department would like to thank the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc County S.W.A.T Team, the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department and the Two River’s Police Department assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi-trailer carrying beer at an Appleton intersection Saturday morning.
Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
Motorcycle crash
22-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on UW-Green Bay campus
Packers president confirms 2025 retirement

Latest News

WITI Fox 6 2016
Two 3-year-olds shot over two days in Milwaukee
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
UPFRONT: Former justice responds to abortion lawsuit
Wisconsin flag
UPFRONT: Former state Supreme Court justice speaks on abortion law
Cat relaxing
WATCH: Keeping animals comfortable this Fourth of July