Man in custody following Manitowoc SWAT situation

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc County SWAT situation ended with one man in custody Sunday.

The Manitowoc Police Department responded to the 1200 block of South Seventeenth Street for a report of a suicidal man with a handgun in his garage.

Offers heard the man left the garage and started firing his gun in his front yard. Captain Musial said no rounds were fired at other homes or people in the area.

Communication attempts were unsuccessful, so the Manitowoc County SWAT responded with an armored vehicle.

The SWAT team took the man into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6551.

The City of Manitowoc Police Department would like to thank the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc County S.W.A.T Team, the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department and the Two River’s Police Department assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.