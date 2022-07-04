Independence Day Forecast: First Alert Weather Day, chance of showers/storms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Plan ahead for a chance of afternoon and evening rain and storms on this 4th of July.

The First Alert Weather Center reports:

4th of July morning is starting off on a quiet note. Some filtered sunshine will be possible before clouds thicken later this morning. Breezes and humidity levels will increase during the day leading to higher odds of rain and storms by this afternoon and evening. A storm complex will move through this afternoon. A few of the storms could be on the strong side with heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding, and also damaging winds. Hail cannot be ruled out, but damaging winds appear more likely. Due to the threat for severe storms, it is a First Alert Weather Day. Be ready to bring any outdoor plans inside once the storms arrive this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the 80s for many, and these high temps will be reached by early afternoon. With the storm threat for today, it is uncertain if there will be lingering showers at storms during the time firework shows are going on. You’ll want to check back for updates and also keep up with updates on our WBAY First Alert Weather App. Otherwise, overnight, additional storms could redevelop before pressing south. Additional storms are possible again tomorrow with the most-likely timeline being in the evening.

Seasonably warm conditions should persist through the rest of the week. The general storm track is favorable for little disturbances from time to time that may spark some rain & storms through the middle of the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

