Improper disposal of fireworks causes fire

Firefighters said the fire started on the roof and spread to the house.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Improper disposal of fireworks caused a fire in Green Bay.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department said firefighters were called out to the home on the corner of Dousman and Platten St around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Firefighters said the fire started on the roof and spread to the house. The fire was under control after ten minutes of firefighters getting to the scene. There was damage to the corner of the house/roof with smoke damage throughout the 3-unit home.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely before firefighters made it to the scene and no one was hurt. Six people were displaced.

The GBMFD was assisted by GBPD, and Brown County Public Safety Communications Center.

