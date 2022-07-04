Former Green Bay prison guard accused of hate crime could accept plea deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Green Bay Correctional Institutional officer, Shane Nolan, could accept a plea deal Tuesday morning. His charges of felony substantial battery and disorderly conduct with hate crime modifiers could be reduced.

Nolan is accused of throwing Dessiray Koss into a fire pit during a bonfire party at her home on July 3, 2021 after midnight.

According to a criminal complaint, Nolan and a friend were invited to Koss’s home by her sister after spending time at a Green Bay bar.

During the bonfire, Koss said Nolan, “unprompted”, called her a homophobic slur, then grabbed her by the ribs and picked her up before throwing her into the fire.

When she crawled out of the pit, the police report states Koss and Nolan got into a physical altercation where Nolan allegedly choked Koss.

When they were separated, Nolan walked away and left the property.

Koss was later taken to the hospital where an officer noticed Koss “had her left arm wrapped in clear plastic wrap, and her hands had a black substance on them, that I recognized to be similar in appearance to ash.”

Koss later said she was thrown into her fire pit. The officer wrote it was “apparent” Koss was in pain.

On July 4th, Nolan arrived at the Green Bay Police Department after hearing officers were looking for him.

During an interview, Nolan said he was drunk during the alleged incident and that he had been blacking out, only to remember being hit by several people. He told the officer he did not remember anyone being thrown into the fire and denied attacking Koss or using a homophobic slur.

Nolan was arrested and charged with a felony and misdemeanor with hate crime modifiers. He was facing up to 10 years in prison.

However, Nolan could now face lesser charges due to a plea deal Diverse and Resilient, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, says is being negotiated by Brown County District Attorney David Lasee.

D&R says the hate crime modifiers and felony charge would be dropped in the plea agreement, meaning Nolan could face a maximum of 90 days behind bars.

The non-profit says Koss is still recovering from 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree burns and will not only deal with physical scars for the rest of her life, but also carry emotional and mental trauma.

Holly Koss, the victim’s sister, released a statement stating, “A person who commits a crime so terrible in which they hold a person in a fire because of their sexual orientation has some serious issues that will now cost his victim trauma for the rest of her life. This is a hate crime and sixty days in jail is not enough justice for the victim when originally the charges included a felony and hate crime modifiers. Accepting this plea will be a horrific choice and sends a terrible message to victims everywhere.”

The plea hearing is set for Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Brown County Courthouse. D&R is asking the public to attend and show support for Koss.

