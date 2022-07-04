FIREWORKS FORECAST: SOME RAIN POSSIBLE, SEVERE THREAT DIMINISHING

Areas of rain will linger across the area as we head into the evening. While there could also be a little thunder from time to time, any strong or severe weather threat is looking more and more unlikely for us across NE Wisconsin. We’re cautiously optimistic that the scheduled fireworks displays will take place as scheduled across the area. Temperatures in the 70s and then 60s will be the rule this evening.

Monday evening forecast (WBAY)

Some fog is likely later tonight into Tuesday morning. Clouds should thin out a bit as Tuesday progresses allowing for another warm day with highs in the 70s and 80s. Dew point values look to swell into the 70s and that will make things feel quite humid. Most of our area will not get any rain or storms during the day but a few isolated storms may fire late, especially near and south of Fond du Lac into southern Wisconsin. Some strong to severe storms are possible down there once again.

The general storm track is favorable for little disturbances from time to time that may spark some stray storms Wednesday & Thursday in our area. Many spots won’t get one. Drier conditions should build in for Friday and the coming weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W/NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Evening rain with some thunder. Areas of fog. LOW: 68

TUESDAY: AM clouds & fog. Some sun develops. Very humid. Isolated PM storms possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few stray storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a stray storm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Chance of storms. HIGH: 85

