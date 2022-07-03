Ukrainian Baraboo man’s family flees the war and joins him in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo man Denys Popovych is relieved that his mother and sister were able to obtain temporary U.S. citizenship and live with him in Wisconsin.

Denys used to call his sister and mother everyday on his way to work after they fled the war in Ukraine to live in hotels in Romania--awaiting temporary citizenship in the United States.

They were finally granted access, flew to the United States and started living with Denys in Baraboo a little over one week ago.

Denys said he can breathe easier knowing his sister Nataliia Popovych and mother Larysa Popovych are finally safe.

”We give a group hug and there was a lot of crying from my mom and sister and excitement,” Denys said. ”It’s sad to see our people getting killed but having my family over here, my mom and my sister, makes me feel better.”

Nataliia said it was excruciating to leave extended family, friends and pets in Ukraine.

”Very, very hard. That feeling is still in my heart,” she said.

So how did they survive the long journey? Natalia credits her brother and their family’s love for one another.

”Love is the most important thing you have to carry you through all of this tough time,” she said.

