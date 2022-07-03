Advertisement

Ukrainian Baraboo man’s family flees the war and joins him in Wisconsin

Ukraine family safe in Wisconsin
Ukraine family safe in Wisconsin(Denys Popovych)
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo man Denys Popovych is relieved that his mother and sister were able to obtain temporary U.S. citizenship and live with him in Wisconsin.

Denys used to call his sister and mother everyday on his way to work after they fled the war in Ukraine to live in hotels in Romania--awaiting temporary citizenship in the United States.

They were finally granted access, flew to the United States and started living with Denys in Baraboo a little over one week ago.

Denys said he can breathe easier knowing his sister Nataliia Popovych and mother Larysa Popovych are finally safe.

”We give a group hug and there was a lot of crying from my mom and sister and excitement,” Denys said. ”It’s sad to see our people getting killed but having my family over here, my mom and my sister, makes me feel better.”

Nataliia said it was excruciating to leave extended family, friends and pets in Ukraine.

”Very, very hard. That feeling is still in my heart,” she said.

So how did they survive the long journey? Natalia credits her brother and their family’s love for one another.

”Love is the most important thing you have to carry you through all of this tough time,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overturned semi-trailer carrying beer at an Appleton intersection Saturday morning.
Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
Motorcycle crash
22-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on UW-Green Bay campus
Packers president confirms 2025 retirement

Latest News

Man in custody following Manitowoc SWAT situation
WITI Fox 6 2016
Two 3-year-olds shot over two days in Milwaukee
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
UPFRONT: Former justice responds to abortion lawsuit
Wisconsin flag
UPFRONT: Former state Supreme Court justice speaks on abortion law
Cat relaxing
WATCH: Keeping animals comfortable this Fourth of July