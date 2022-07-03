Advertisement

Tips to keep pets safe and comfortable this 4th of July

To avoid potential runaways they suggest people leave their pets at home, ad place them in a safe room.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says the days following the 4th of July are the highest stray intake days of the entire year as the loud booms and flashes that come with the holiday often cause pets to panic and bolt.

“Most shelters see about a 33% increase in the three days following the 4th of July with the number of stray animals,” Jennifer Miller, the executive director of the Oshkosh Area Humane Society said. “When explosions are happening all around them, they don’t know what to do. They become terrified, and then the fear and flight take over.”

Miller said parties with lots of people coming in and out of the house can also drive pets like cats, or birds to flee as well.

To stress the importance of identification, this week the humane society held a tag and collar sale for patrons.

They say each year a surprising amount of animals come their way without tags or chips, making it harder to reunite families.

“If your pet has an identification tag with the pet’s name. Your name is the owner. And at minimum your phone number, at least somebody can call you and tell you that they have your animal and you can be safely reunited,” she said.

To avoid potential runaways altogether they suggest people leave their pets at home, and place them in a safe room.

“A safe room is a really great thing to do. Just set your pet up in a bedroom with their favorite things and some food and water close the windows, put on the air conditioning, and maybe turn on the tv just to create some white noise for them,” Miller said.

The Humane Society worked to adopt out extra pets this week to make room for the weekend runaways.

Any animal they take in can be found on their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

